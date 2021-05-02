Trail conditions perfect for snowmobiles

The snow and cold temperatures are ideal for snowmobilers in Wayne and Susquehanna Counties, and businesses near the trails also benefit from riders who stop in.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Members of NEP Snow and ATV Trails are thankful to see so much snow. Snowmobilers can ride the trail system that includes parts of the D&H Trail and private land with permission from landowners. With trails to ride from Waymart all the way up to northern Wayne and Susquehanna Counties, there's plenty of space to ride and enjoy the winter scenes. There wasn't enough snow the last 3 winters to open the trails, so the NEP Snow & ATV folks have been working to make the trails better in preparation for a winter like this has been.

"This year with the snow, it's been great that everybody sees the work that's been going on the last few years that they didn't see because there's no snow," said NEP Sno & ATV Trails treasurer Jim Griffin.

We found lots of riders out on the trails near Forest City, including David Swartz and his friends.

"Here was the second time this year. We went last weekend, it was a little spotty and stuff, but today it's awesome. It's flat. It's groomed. It's a little warm, but it's good conditions," said Swartz.

Businesses along the trail are also thankful for all the snow. It brings riders out who want to stop and grab a bite to eat or fill up their gas tanks.

"It's wonderful. We appreciate it, and we feel very blessed for everybody that walks through that door," said Speakeasy co-owner Doreen Durante.

There are about a dozen restaurants and businesses along the trails in Wayne and Susquehanna Counties, including a few places that offer lodging like the Gravity Inn & Restaurant in Waymart and the Speakeasy Saloon & Resort near Union Dale.

"Snowmobiling is a large part of our business here, and obviously, with the pandemic, things have been slower, so any little bit helps," said Gravity Inn co-owner Cliff Krajkovich.