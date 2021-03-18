Teen's petition fuels back to school debate in Susquehanna County

Greg Barlow is upset that he can't be in school for classes and sees his siblings and friends struggling, so he started a petition.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — The Mountain View School Board voted this month to not return to full in-person schooling and remain hybrid till the end of the year.

Some parents want students back in school full-time.

They say their children's education is suffering.

"There's been tears, especially as far as grades are concerned, and not being able to see their friends. Yeah, it's just, it's really gotten harder as time has passed," said Heather Calabro, Mountain View parent.

Greg Barlow is a junior at Mountain View High School.

He's upset that he can't be in school for classes and sees his siblings and friends struggling, so he started a petition.

"I have over I have almost 350 signatures right now, as it stands, I keep every time I check it, it goes up, but I figured that would be the best way to show the board that the people want to go back," Barlow said.

Barlow sent the petition to every email address in the district and received a nasty comment from a district employee.

"She called me a derogatory name and then she told me that I wanted to get rid of my kid for the day. And theoretically have them babysit my kid," he explained. "And then I responded to her. I told her, like, I'm actually a student in Mountain View, who just wants to get a full-time education."

While some Mountain View parents agree with the school board's decision, some have put signs in their yards expressing they want to send their kids back to full-time in-school learning.

"As we're getting into teachers being vaccinated and we're finding out more and more every day that school is a safe place. According to the CDC for students to be," Barlow said.

Mountain View superintendent, Michael Elia, says the school is supporting Greg's efforts and working with him to express his concerns without going against certain school policies.

As far as the employee that made the comment, Dr. Elia says he can't comment on a personnel matter.