Teen organizes water collection for Texas

After seeing the devastation from the storms in Texas, a teenager from Wayne County wanted to help.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Cases of water were stacked in front of the Forest City Area Emergency Services building on Friday. Madison McCracken decided she wanted to do something to help people in Texas after last month's winter storm left many without necessities like water.

She and her mom Rudy devised a plan.

"People were literally melting snow to use as drinking water, so after seeing updates on my phone and how things are getting worse, we both just kind of came up with the idea to collect water for them," Madison said.

It didn't take long for the word to spread throughout the community. People were dropping off cases for Madison's cause.

"If everybody just gave one, it would fill the truck real fast," said Karen Ligus of Richmondale.

Once this truck is filled with cases of donated water, it will be transported to Texas, all expenses paid.

"When he called me back and told me that his company said that they have it all expenses paid, that's their donation, my heart just filled with joy," said madison's mom Rudy Peterka.

"We have this everyday use of this thing, and we've never really have it taken away from us, so I think that we just take it for granted, so I really feel like if people would just put themselves in their shoes. Like, what if this happened to you? You would want the help, too," Madison said.

Madison says her goal is to fill the truck to send to Texas.