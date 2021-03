Officials say an 18-year-old died and a 14-year-old was injured in the wreck.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One young man was killed and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Susquehanna County.

The wreck happened just before 2 AM Saturday along Bill Kostic Road near Nicholson.

State police say 18-year-old Caleb Earl of Nicholson lost control of his car and hit an embankment.

He and his 14-year-old passenger were both thrown from the vehicle.