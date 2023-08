The victim died after being thrown from the side-by-side vehicle near Montrose on Tuesday morning.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A teen has died after crashing an off-road vehicle in Susquehanna County.

The 17-year-old victim died after being thrown from the side-by-side UTV on Griffis Road in Forest Lake Township, near Montrose, on Tuesday morning.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

State police are investigating the incident.