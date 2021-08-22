"Team Todd" takes part in Ice Bucket Challenge

The ice bucket challenge in Montrose was held in conjunction with others in 43 other states on Sunday.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Before the rain rolled in on Sunday night, a few dozen people took an ice shower at Montrose Memorial Park.

They took part in the ice bucket challenge to raise money for ALS research.

This was all in honor of Todd Legg, a math teacher at Montrose Area, diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, last year.

"Every event that we've had so far, it has been overwhelming. The support the community gives is just amazing, not just for me but for other people who are battling diseases like myself," said Legg.