UPDATE: SWAT team no longer at home in Susquehanna County

Police say man had refused to come out of his home.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE:

According to police on the scene, the man came out of his home.

Police and SWAT cleared out.

The man's girlfriend allegedly broke up with him and he was upset and wouldn't come outside.

No threats were made and the road has since reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officials are at a home along Route 247 in Clifford Township near Carbondale trying to talk a man out of his home.

According to police with knowledge of the situation, law enforcement was called to the home around 3:00 pm Tuesday for a matter dealing with probation.

The man will not come out of his home.

No official word if anyone else is in the home with the suspect.

The SWAT team was called in from Lackawanna County for reinforcement.

