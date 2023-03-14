Susquehanna, Wayne Counties digging out

Our northern-tier counties got some of the heaviest snow from this latest storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Snow came down quickly throughout the day on Tuesday, covering everything it touched in Union Dale. This part of Susquehanna County got served a good dose of snow.

Steve Hertzog lives between Union Dale and Forest City and fired his snow thrower up to clear nearly 8 inches of snow.

"I know I'm probably going to do it again, but I figured now is a good time. As you can see, it's still snowing."

Most people in this area welcome the snow no matter how much they see.

"I don't mind it at all. I love the snow. I ski; I get out in it. It's nice; it's clean; it's fresh air," Hertzog said.

Hertzog wasn't the only snow lover we crossed paths with in our travels. Chris Serge and his son Gavin were getting ready to take their snowmobiles out for a ride in Herrick Township. This is the first time there has been enough snow for them to ride.

"We figured this time there would probably be enough just to get out," Serge said. "It's a little thin underneath, but it'll be enough to get around for the day and have some fun."

While the snow is great for snowmobiles, Serge said it didn't make for an easy ride from his home in Old Forge.

"The roads were a little sketchy coming up. They were basically all snow-covered. Nothing was really plowed, but we just took our time, and we got up here slowly but surely."

Hertzog says a snowfall like this shouldn't be a big deal to people in the area.

"I'm sure you remember we'd have a 17-inch snowstorm, and it was nothing, and now we have a 6-inch snowstorm, and it's like 'woo!' It's still nothing."

Wayne County also got some of the highest snow totals in our area.

Gusty winds whipped the snow around Pleasant Mount. This part of northern Wayne County had about 8 or 9 inches of snow by the afternoon. The wind drifted the snow across many roads, and plow trucks were trying to clear it as quickly as it came down.

A little further south in Browndale, about 6 inches was on the ground.

David Weeks was out shoveling his driveway and sidewalks.

"It's drier than I thought, so it's not too bad. Just got to stay ahead of it up here. Probably got nothing in Scranton or Wilkes-Barre but got to stay ahead of it here."

A little more fun was being had just down the street. 9-year-old Isabella Race had the day off from school and enjoyed the snow and playing with her dog Anna.

It wasn't as much fun for Don Race clearing his driveway with his snowthrower. He says he is glad it was his day off from work.

"We wind up moving hundreds and hundreds of cars and moving snow out of the way in Honesdale, and we were preparing for a big storm at the dealership, Wayne County Ford, but I don't think we got hit too bad over there."

But there wasn't nearly as much snow in Honesdale earlier in the day, but it continued to fall throughout the day. It mattered where you lived.

Just a few miles outside of Honesdale in Bethany, blustery winds blew several inches of snow around.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage maps: