New program at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center

Employees at local businesses in the area think it will benefit them just as much as it benefits the students.

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new program is soon coming to a school in Susquehanna County.

Carpentry students at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center are working hard building two new classrooms for a new program at the school and their deadline is March 30.

"It's relieving because we've kind of been busting our butts out here," said senior Eugene Formosa.

This new program has been four years in the making. After securing approvals from PennDOT, and receiving donations from the community, the career and tech center will now offer commercial driver's license training.

"It's the land of milk and honey. There is so much opportunity that exists here in Susquehanna County," said State Rep. Jonathan Fritz, 111th District.

The training will be 150 hours of classroom instruction, driver training and a final exam, providing the students who finish the training a Class A CDL.

"When we heard what they were trying to do with the CDL school, one of the biggest struggles we have is finding CDL drivers. We had the opportunity to donate some of our time, some of our equipment, and some of our help that's only going to help us in the future," said Cory Sprout of RHL Companies.

RHL Companies out of Montrose is one of four businesses that helped make the CDL program happen, along with Cabot Oil and Gas, Diaz Companies and Meshoppen Stone.

"We would love to recruit them right out of school, starting someone green, being able to teach them your ways, your way of thinking," said Sprout.

You must be 18 to apply for the CDL training, so it's something students who currently go here are thinking about after graduation.

"A young person can leave Susquehanna County Career and Tech Center and make big money. I'm talking $70,000, $80,000 a year. That is phenomenal income, especially in a rural area. That's life changing. We're just proud to be able to make it all happen right here," said Rep. Fritz.