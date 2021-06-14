Susquehanna County teen runs her greenhouse

A 16-year-old entrepreneur from Susquehanna County has taken the reins of a family business and says it's about more than just making money.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Hidden Village Greenhouses in Clifford offers an array of flowers, plants, and herbs. The greenhouse in Susquehanna County has been up and running for the past five years, but this year, it's being managed by 16-year-old Ethel Schmidt.

"It's crazy. It really awakens the idea that I am running a business. I'm not doing it all by myself, but this year I've really had a step of what it seems like what it feels like to be a business owner."

Ethel may be a teenager trying to juggle school, work, and fun, but to do those fun things, requires money and getting a job is the first step to that.

Ethel is one of seven kids in the Schmidt family and she says it's good to learn how to stand on your own financially. That's how her family decided to combine something Ethel loves with something she can benefit from.

"This year, I have part of the profits go to me, and my parents are helping manage and save some for next year."

Ethel and her family have been working on the greenhouse for the last five years, but this is the first year that they joined the Greater Forest City Business Alliance and Ethel is now the youngest member.

"It brings me happiness, and sometimes a little bit of joy that I can encourage them. I've always wanted to accomplish something as a young girl."

Ethel hopes that she can encourage other young adults who may be unsure of what they want to do in the future to find their passion like she has and turn it into something that will pay off well into the future.

"Think of how you could change the world. I think it's worth trying. it Gives you a chance to do something that you can accomplish."