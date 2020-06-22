Preparing to go green in Susquehanna County

Business owners and customers alike look forward to their county being the next to enter Governor Wolf's green phase of reopening.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For more than a month customers at Bingham's restaurant in Lennox could only eat at these outdoor tables in the parking lot

"This was nice cause we were in the shade, but if we'd been in the sun I wouldn't like that," said Mary McGuire, Hallstead.

But come Friday, people can dine-in once Susquehanna County officially enters the green phase.

"We've taken some tables out already, marking some that you can't sit here because of social distancing, so that's good. We'll only have half of what we had inside plus we have all the outdoor seating," said Dave Scarpetta, Owner.

Meanwhile in Forest City businesses are also prepping for the change.

This pizzeria will keep its makeshift patio while also allowing customers back into the dining room.

State guidelines prohibit people from standing around bar areas and bar seating is limited for groups of four or less.

"We just put the bar in February, so I know a lot of the regulars want to come back you know, and hang out," said Johnny Cox, Elegante Pizzeria and Restaurant.

The rules are the same for the breakfast bar at Shirley's Family Diner just across the street.

The staff is ecstatic to be able to chat over coffee with their clients come Friday.

The owner tells us she was disappointed to be among the last 12 counties in the state to move to green because Susquehanna is so rural.

And now that the long wait for the green phase is nearing its end, the owner tells us she and her staff are making sure to follow all rules and regulations so they don't have to close again.