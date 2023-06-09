Susquehanna County man facing charges after alleged murder-for-hire plot.

The investigation also led to new details that could help troopers solve a separate cold case involving the death of his wife.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — 61-year-old Stephen Kaminsky of Susquehanna County is behind bars on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Court paperwork alleges Kaminsky offered to kill the girlfriend of a confidential informant in exchange for money. When Kaminsky accepted a 350-dollar payment, State Police took him into custody.

State Police say Kaminsky is now considered to be a suspect in a separate case, one that dates back a decade.

Back in November of 2013, Kaminsky’s wife Kathleen Ashby died in a fire at their home near New Milford. That fire was ruled arson, but no one was ever arrested.

But now, new details about what happened back then are emerging in the paperwork for the murder-for-hire case. According to the affidavit, Kaminsky told the confidential informant that back in 2013, he drugged Ashby with sleeping pills and set the house on fire.