Susquehanna County leaders urge caution in 'yellow'

Health care systems remind people to continue social distancing and wearing masks in 'yellow phase.'

MONTROSE, Pa. — As some businesses in downtown Montrose prepare to open their doors, leaders in Susquehanna county's health care systems have reminders for them and their customers

"We certainly understand the need to get back to work, to get back to living but also we understand that if we don't do it in an appropriate manor, that we're going to be overwhelmed and we don't want to see the surge that we've seen nationally," said Loren Stone, the CEO of Endless Mountains Health Systems.

"Even in the yellow phase of starting to reopen, the Susquehanna County economy still needs to be very aware that the goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 remains vital," added Sara Adornato, the CEO of Barnes-Kasson Hospital.

Newswatch 16 stopped in many businesses in Susquehanna County that tell us they haven't had any issues with customers practicing social distancing or wearing masks and they hope it stays that way.

"It's going to be interesting to see what happens it could go either way," said Susquehanna County Commissioner Judy Herschel. "I just want to express once again how important it is to make sure that we follow all the CDC protocol, make sure you wear a mask, if you are a local business make sure you're following what you need to follow and we can get through this if we do those things."

Dr. Alan Arthur is a physician with NEPA Community Health Care.

He says just because these protocols are in place, it's not a reason to be afraid to leave your home-especially if you're avoiding going to see a doctor for a non-COVID-19 issue.

"We want people to be able to enjoy life and not be paralyzed by fear there's lots of great things that we can still be doing and I think we've gotten pretty creative at learning how to live during all of this," said Arthur. "But you know if you're just going to hunker down and completely wait for all of this to end, you're going to be waiting a long time."