Suspect in Susquehanna County beating death nabbed in New York State

Nikalos Petrich is one of six people facing charges in the beating death of Tyler Barber.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and brutally beating another man to death is in custody.

Nikalos Petrich was arrested in New York State.

Petrich is one of six people accused in the beating death of Tyler Barber.

Troopers say last September, Barber was forced into a car after he was accused of being a snitch.

Police say Blaze Corter, Matthew Baker, Daniel Williams, and John Sullivan blindfolded Barber and tied him to a tree near the Great Bend boat launch.

The men allegedly took turns punching him.

According to court paperwork, that's when the group left and picked up Petrich. Police say when they returned, Petrich and Corter took turns beating Barber with a baseball bat.

Investigators said the men left Barber, who later died. His remains were found by a hunter months later.

Petrich is awaiting extradition to Susquehanna County on homicide charges.

State police also arrested Tracee Joe Shimer and charged her with conspiracy.