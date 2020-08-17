Supporting small businesses in Susquehanna County

A vendor market and free family picnic was held at Kennedy Park Sunday. The market helps raise money for the efforts to bring swimming back to the park.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to support small businesses in Susquehanna County Sunday.

The vendor market and free family picnic was held at Kennedy Park in Forest City and was sponsored by Fitzsimmons Insurance and DG's Bar and Grill.

The market helps raise money for the efforts to bring swimming back to Kennedy Park.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 many of the vendors have more crafts and items to sell now, after spending so much time at home without much to do and this event helps put some extra money in their pockets.

"The fact that we can offer it for free to all of these great businesses, that had a rough go of it for a few months and they're thrilled to be here and have the opportunity to sell and everybody leaves happy," said Amanda Howell, organizer.