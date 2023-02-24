Students versus teachers charity basketball game for heart health awareness

For the month of February, Mountain View Elementary students learned about heart health and were challenged to raise money for American Heart Association

KINGSLEY, Pa. — At Mountain View Elementary School near Kingsley, students packed inside the gym to wrap up the school's month-long campaign to educate students on heart health, exercising, eating right, and taking care of themselves.

Principal Patrick McGarry says the students were also challenged to raise money for the American Heart Association.

"They did things like donate a heart to our lobby. And they also did an activity where they shoot hoops that for every point scored, a parent or somebody in your family would donate some monetary amount," McGarry said.

McGarry says to make learning about heart health a bit more fun, they organized a basketball game, pitting sixth grade students against some of their teachers.

"For this, we're excited to be able to cheer for the teachers and students and cheer them on and raise some more money," said fifth grader Rozalyn Jagger.

This campaign means a little bit more to the Mountain View community after losing one of their own to a heart condition earlier this year.

"Mrs. Pompey, tragically, is not with us, and we wanted to do something to honor her. So, all the staff, we have these t-shirts, they say 'Debbie Pompey' here, and we just wanted to acknowledge what a contribution she made to our building, and we miss her every day," McGarry said.

"Our posters that the teachers and students will run through, we put her on the posters, and we hung stuff around the school," said fifth grader Brody Barhite.

The students raised more than $1,600 for the American Heart Association.