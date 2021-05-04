Student-run store serves their first customers

The Meteor Space Station sold snacks, drinks, and school gear to those who came by the Montrose Area High School.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Students in the Montrose Area High School Special Education Program served their first customer at their school store named Meteor Space Station after the school's mascot the Meteors.

The student-staffed business sold snacks, drinks, and even school gear to those who came by.

It all came together following a grant the school received to help prepare students for employment after they graduate.

"The keys to this grant is for our teachers to go out into the community and job shadow and work with our local businesses and industries to learn what skill sets our students will need to be employable in the workforce," explained Christine Rosenkrans, Director of Curriculum and Instruction.