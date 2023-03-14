Stubborn storm brings snow and wind to Montrose

While the amount of snow varied across northeastern Pennsylvania, blustering wind gusts made for a messy cleanup in Susquehanna County.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Another snowy day in northeastern Pennsylvania, and while some parts of our region got an inch or two, the Montrose area in Susquehanna County saw a good eight inches.

"Sometimes we get snow not a lot, and sometimes we get hammered. It's just another day in Pennsylvania," said John Shore, Montrose.

And as the snow died down, the wind picked up, making it difficult to keep the roads and surrounding areas clear.

"Would have been nice in January, not in march," said Debbie Sprouse, Sprouse Landscape Services. Sprouse and her husband were out since 6 a.m. plowing parking lots and shoveling sidewalks, a task they are ready to tackle well into the night.

"A lot of drifting and a lot of wind. Hopefully, the wind will stop overnight so we can get it cleaned up good for tomorrow," said Sprouse.

Newswatch 16 found lots of people out and about shoveling sidewalks and snow blowing; a job many say has been an all day affair because of high wind gusts.

"Yeah, there is a lot of clean up, and the wind doesn't help, so everything you do, you just have to do again later," said Scott Brace, Montrose.

PennDOT crews were also out in full force, keeping the roads clear and salted. Their round-the-clock work didn't go unnoticed in Montrose.

"I got out of work about 4:40 today. PennDOT has been doing a good job keeping the roads clear; it's just the snow drifts now that will mess things up, but they've been doing a good job, I think," added Shore.