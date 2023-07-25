Storm damage cleanup underway in Susquehanna County

The storms that swept through much of northeastern and central Pennsylvania Monday night left families waking up with a mess to clean up.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was supposed to be a normal day of work for Luke Updyke of Union Dale.

The excavation worker was on his way to pick up his equipment when he found this mess near his parents' home along Route 492 near New Milford.

"I mean, they had two trees down. We had 4, 5 trees down. They do, and then I went all the way up our neighbor and picked up 10 trees with my skid steer. It's, you know, not normal, but it's pretty weird how it's just pocketed in this area," said Luke Updyke, Uniondale.

The Stormtracker 16 team says Monday night's thunderstorm hit northern Susquehanna County and part of Wayne County.

Strong winds split fully-grown trees, leaving telephone poles looking more like broken toothpicks.

"You go up the road here, and it's the same thing that way, but in this stretch right here. All of our neighbors had trees down, and you never really see that thought we had a tornado for sure I thought something was going on like we're not in Kansas anymore," explained Updyke.

But just as quickly as the storm ripped through the area, Updyke tells us construction crews and neighbors were out helping bring everything back to normal.

"It was one of those situations I was like, oh my God, but you know I've never seen anything like this, but luckily everyone came together. We all got it done really quick, which is nice," added Updyke.

Updyke says, thankfully, there was no major damage from that storm, and crews were able to get everything cleaned up.