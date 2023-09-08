Storm damage cleanup in Susquehanna County

Heavy winds and rain knocked down trees and power to many parts of Susquehanna County. We found crews fixing power lines and people clearing debris.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Heavy winds and rain blew through parts of Susquehanna County, knocking down trees Thursday night.

"All of a sudden, it just totally changed. It sprinkled, and then it's not even explainable. It went crazy," said Amy Goff.

Mark Upright lives in Bridgewater Township and says it didn't take long for his yard to look like a disaster, with fallen and broken branches everywhere.

"I was out here early, with all those limbs all over the place," Upright said, adding he had been working for about two hours.

Upright says he was one of the lucky ones in this storm and knows it could have been worse.

"We trimmed those limbs just last weekend off that big ash tree, so that's a good thing, I guess. We handled that before the wind took care of it," said Upright.

The power went out for most of the area last night. Some people had their generators running; others were not as lucky.

"No power, and a lot of people are without power and water. I guess Claverack is doing their best. They have drones in the air and are walking the lines and trying to clean things up," Goff said.

Goff and her mother filled up jugs of water at the Montrose artesian well along Bank Street. Goff says she saw several uprooted and downed trees from the storm. She happened to be on the phone with her son when the worst of the storm was happening.

"It was really bad, and he had a fairly large branch come down and hit the windshield of the truck. Fortunately, it did not break it," said Goff.

Crews are continuing to clean up and repair the downed lines.

There's no word on when the power will be fully restored.

