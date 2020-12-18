Still cleaning up snow in Susquehanna County

Two days after the storm began, shoveling, plowing, and spreading salt is far from done in the Great Bend area.

GREAT BEND, Pa. — Two days after the snowstorm began, people in Great Bend are still digging their way out.

"They came out Wednesday night, but I was like, 'Ah, it's nice out. I'm going to go get on my skis!' So I went around town on my skis a few times just to enjoy it." said Patrick Donohue. "I kind of wish I'd shoveled first though because this was a mess."

"The night of it, I worked two hours outside, went in, went to bed, got up about 5, went back out, spent eight hours out there!" said Leon Lane.

Cleanup is certainly proving to be a monumental task, especially for those just learning the ropes.

"Just the high banks, they're just, well, I'm just a child. I'm weak, so I can't really do much," said Patrick Donohue's son, also named Patrick.

More than two feet of snow is certainly a lot to clear out of a driveway or a sidewalk.

We asked people in this area when the last time was that they worked this hard cleaning up after a snowstorm, and while there were some discrepancies among the answers we got, the general consensus was it's been a number of years.

"It had to be '07. We had 3 feet or more, about what we had now" said Lane.