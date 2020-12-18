Still cleaning up snow in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — Two days after the snowstorm began, people in Great Bend are still digging their way out.
"They came out Wednesday night, but I was like, 'Ah, it's nice out. I'm going to go get on my skis!' So I went around town on my skis a few times just to enjoy it." said Patrick Donohue. "I kind of wish I'd shoveled first though because this was a mess."
"The night of it, I worked two hours outside, went in, went to bed, got up about 5, went back out, spent eight hours out there!" said Leon Lane.
Cleanup is certainly proving to be a monumental task, especially for those just learning the ropes.
"Just the high banks, they're just, well, I'm just a child. I'm weak, so I can't really do much," said Patrick Donohue's son, also named Patrick.
More than two feet of snow is certainly a lot to clear out of a driveway or a sidewalk.
We asked people in this area when the last time was that they worked this hard cleaning up after a snowstorm, and while there were some discrepancies among the answers we got, the general consensus was it's been a number of years.
"It had to be '07. We had 3 feet or more, about what we had now" said Lane.
Coming into Great Bend, Interstate 81 and most major roads in the area are pretty clean and drivable, but many we spoke with say this much snow means black ice is on its way, and they'll be opting to stay home this weekend.