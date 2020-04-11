x
Susquehanna County

State police searching for man missing in Susquehanna County

Thomas Cameron was last seen on Tuesday morning.
Credit: wnep

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are trying to find a missing man in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say Thomas Cameron of Silver Lake Township was last seen at his home Tuesday morning.

They are concerned about his well-being because he has mentioned harming himself in the past.

If you have seen Cameron, you're asked to call state police in Gibson.