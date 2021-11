The plants, which have a street value of more than $3 million, were found in two homes in Lenox Township.

LENOX, Pa. — State police seized thousands of marijuana plants as part of an indoor growing operation in Susquehanna County.

State police and the DEA say 3,600 plants, with a street value of more than $3 million, were found inside two homes in Lenox Township.

Ze Xun MEI and Rui Min JIANG, both from New York, were taken into custody and charged.

They are behind bars.