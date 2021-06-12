Spreading holiday cheer with True Friends Christmas celebration

True Friends Animal Welfare center will hold the event on Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

MONTROSE, Pa. — An animal shelter in Susquehanna County is celebrating its 10th anniversary while bringing some holiday fun to the community.

True Friends Animal Welfare center near Montrose is holding a hometown Christmas event on Sunday, December 12.

The community is welcome to attend where there will be food, sweet treats, raffle baskets, and of course, the chance to get a photo with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Organizers hope the community will share in the holiday spirit, while also helping the shelter.

"We're also trying to make ourselves known to the community so they know we're here. It's easy to drive by, so we're doing this more for the community, maybe as part of a fundraiser to but really for the community," said Linda Lee with True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

You can find more information on this event on True Friends' Facebook by clicking here.