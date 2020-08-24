Sports on hold at Susquehanna Community School District

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The Susquehanna Community School District announced that all sports have been canceled.
According to the Saber's football coach, no one on the coaching staff or any student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision was made by the superintendent.
Officials say because the county cases reached a certain number, along with the district following a hybrid learning model, they believe it was in the best interest of the community to not hold sports right now.
Sports practices have been canceled for the next two weeks and then the district will reassess the situation.