Sports on hold at Susquehanna Community School District

The decision was made by the superintendent.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The Susquehanna Community School District announced that all sports have been canceled.

According to the Saber's football coach, no one on the coaching staff or any student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say because the county cases reached a certain number, along with the district following a hybrid learning model, they believe it was in the best interest of the community to not hold sports right now.