Softball tournament raises thousands

The second annual Julian Dean Williams Memorial softball tournament is taking place in Susquehanna County.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 42-hour tournament raises money for a scholarship fund for students at Julian's alma mater, Mountain View High School, for those who participate in sports and 4H.

So far this weekend, the tournament has raised $40,000.

"It's amazing, like tons of people here, and people just donate their time, donate food, donate baskets and it's just humbling. Our little community really pulls together," said Kalena Williams, Julian's cousin.

The tournament started Friday at 9 p.m. and will continue until tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Susquehanna County.