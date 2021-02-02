Snowy scene in Susquehanna County

On day three of the winter storm, it did finally stop snowing in Montrose for the first time since Sunday.

MONTROSE, Pa. — A snowy scene is ordinary in Susquehanna County. The mayor of Montrose joked on Facebook that crews are running out of room to put the snow, and while many people spent day three of the storm digging out, others are embracing just how much there is.

"Well, it's probably around, what you think, two feet? Around that, two feet. Quite a lot more than I thought, but hey, it's fun," Aidan Birchard said. The 17-year-old is a senior at Montrose Area High School.

He and his friends decided they are not too old to sled at Montrose Memorial Park.

"We don't have work, and we don't have school, so why not just come out and have fun."

The Montrose Area School District had a snow day Monday and Tuesday but will do virtual classes Wednesday.

"Sledding, throwing snowballs at each other, we did a coupe tunnels over there," said sophomore Ryan Kadlecik. He was at the park with his brother and sister.

Many restaurants and businesses were closed for a snow day, too, but Montrose Sporting Goods remained open and busy.

"Warm gloves, hats, and ice fishing tackle," Larry Coy listed some of the biggest sellers the last three days.

The shop has been in Montrose for more than 6 decades serving both locals and people passing through, especially in weather like this.

"Quite a few times of shoveling, plowing the driveways and shoveling the sidewalks and trying to keep it safe for people," Coy said.

After days of digging out and then digging out again, it did finally stop snowing in Montrose for the first time since Sunday.

"Most of the people already said they've had enough of winter. It's time for spring. I think we have another month or so. I don't know what the groundhog said today, but I don't think it's coming," Coy joked.