Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north.

Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.

"Used to it. Lived here my whole life," Mark Dorunda said.

"I really don't like to drive in it, but just take it easy. Don't make any sudden movements, and you're usually pretty good," Steve Parsons said.

Ryan Todd regretted his decision to head out on the roads. A tree trimming job brought him this way.

"Terrible, terrible. Hopefully, they get a little better, so we get a couple hours in today."

Most of the snow fell before the sun came up. Interstate 81 was clear by 9 a.m.

Even though the snow looks beautiful in this part of Susquehanna County, most people we talked to say they probably could've gone without it for the rest of the winter.

"Last year, we spent two months in Florida to get out of this stuff," Parsons said.

"Looking forward to an early spring for golf!" Dorunda added.

Snowfall picking up in Susquehanna County! We’re in Great Bend Township, right off Interstate 81. @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/xHyKn7RS5Q — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) January 23, 2023

