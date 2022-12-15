Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

It was a snow day for kids in the Forest City School District and it didn't take long to find self-proclaimed professional sledders in Forest City.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down.

Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow and people were out clearing what had already fallen.

Borough officials say crews were prepared for this storm but urge people to take their time if they have to go out.

"As long as they're very cautious on the roads, I don't think we have anything to worry about. This is just a little bit. What do you want? We live in Northeastern Pennsylvania," said Mayor Christopher Glinton, Forest City.

"I'm driving slow. It's an all wheel drive vehicle. Everybody be safe and we'll be okay," said George Flores, Uniondale.

George Flores was one of many people who were doing some last-minute shopping at Zazzera's.

He needed water and batteries as he was expecting to get a lot of snow at his house.

"I trust what the weather guys are telling us. If they say 7 to 13 inches? Yeah," said Flores.

These sixth graders were out sledding for hours and said they plan to spend lots of time on this hill this winter.

"I started doing it two days ago. We were waiting for more snow so we can make a bigger ramp," said Lawrence Shaw, Forest City.