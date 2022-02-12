Small town, big Christmas: Christmas in Montrose underway

There's no place like home for the holidays. People who live in one Susquehanna County community are inviting others to experience their hometown at Christmastime.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Travel writer Robin O'Neal Smith is getting a taste of Christmas in Montrose — not just the event itself but everything that makes this small town shine around this time of year.

"Well, I was doing a trip across the northern part of the state, and they told me that stopping in Montrose be the highlight of my trip, so I came here, and staying here at the Rosemont Inn was just fabulous," O'Neal Smith said.

That was last fall, but everyone she met here told her, 'Wait until you see it at Christmas.'

"I heard so much about it. I saw so many pictures. I wrote about it. I had to come and actually experience it for myself."

"It is a charming place to be outside of Christmas, but in Christmas. I've never been anywhere where the spirit is like it is in this town," said Joe Borrelli, the master of ceremonies for Christmas in Montrose.

That's why it earned a spot on Robin's list last year for Pennsylvania towns that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie.

"That was what I was looking for — small towns that celebrate Christmas in a huge way," O'Neal Smith said.

Montrose certainly does it big. You can tell by how small the font had to be on the schedule of events just to fit it all. You can find that schedule here.

"It is packed! And there's something for everybody," said organizer Cindy Reynolds.

One of the biggest draws is the Jingle Bell 5K. Organizers doubled the number of participants from last year; it's now up to 400. Many of those runners and walkers will be dressed in their Christmas best.

"Oh, my gosh, costumes are super fun on the course. We love to get everybody in festive clothing. It just makes it that much more fun for everybody involved," said 5K coordinator Hunter Lewis.

That's how they found Buddy the Elf on the 5K course last year.

Now he's hosting his own spaghetti eating contest featuring elves' four main food groups.

"Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup," he told us.

"Then there's a whole Christmas Village on the green with over 50 vendors with locally handmade items, and there's free activities. There's balloon artists, there's character artists," said organizer Seneca Savich.

Christmas in Montrose is underway now. The big event on Friday is the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. Events run through Sunday afternoon, and most are free. Here's the full schedule again.