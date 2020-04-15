Small pharmacy keeping up with orders during pandemic

Wagner's Clifford Pharmacy is adapting to continue to serve its customers while keeping them safe.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Small pharmacies are trying to adapt during the threat of COVID-19.

Bill Wagner of Wagner's Clifford Pharmacy in Susquehanna County says they've had a steady flow of prescriptions and orders to fill.

"There is a challenge there because we just saw this tremendous increase in drug purchases in the past month and it's going to be a real challenge," said Wagner.

Wagner's closed their lobby to customers to keep them safe because many of them are high-risk customers. They've been doing deliveries and are fortunate that the building they just moved into was a bank.

"We are blessed to have a drive-thru. So we steered a lot of people to our drive-thru," Wagner said. "We added extra delivery days and we told a lot of our patients that are home, sick bound or high risk to stay home so that we can deliver to them and keep them safe."

In an effort to better serve their customers, Wagner's has even brought in more employees to be able to fill customer orders faster.

"We have some other people that, for whatever reason, some of the jobs that they had, they don't have those jobs anymore. They can't work so we brought them on board to help, to make phone calls, to pick up where we need extra help," Wagner explained.

With all hands on deck, Bill and his employees have to take extra precautions inside the pharmacy cleaning between customers and every hour. Despite the stress of the situation, Bill says it's the family business touch that turns customers into family.

"I couldn't have asked for a better relationship with the community," he said. "People are worried about us. We have people bringing us paper towels, toilet paper just to clean the pharmacy and make sure that we're stocked up on things."