Slick roads responsible for crash on I-81 and a dog is missing from one car involved

The five car pileup in Susquehanna County caused big problems on the interstate and we spoke with drivers about the conditions, including one woman in the wreck.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — Traffic going north on Interstate 81 near the New Milford exit was at a standstill after a crash involving 5 cars forced the interstate to be shutdown for about two hours. Firefighters from the scene tell Newswatch 16 the roads were very slick from the passing rain and sleet when the crash happened.

Karen Taroli is from Maryland and was headed to visit friends in Syracuse, New York when she was involved in the crash that totaled her car.

"The paramedics said that area was notorious for getting icy like that. I had just been driving through to get up to New York State and didn't really realize that there was anything going wrong because I didn't see obvious snow," Karen said.

Traffic was busier than normal in New Milford because of the traffic avoiding the highway and crews were trying to keep the roads salted. Despite the winter weather advisory, it still caught some drivers off guard.

"I got a call from my mom saying are you out? go home! but we made it safely so far," said Rachel Hobbs from Montrose.

We don't know if there were any serious injuries reported from the crash... however, we do know that a dog ran away from one of the cars involved. The dog's name is Billy. The terrier mix jumped out of the car, crossed the highway and ran into the woods.