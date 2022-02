More skiers had to be evacuated from a chair lift at the mountain just one week after another lift malfunctioned.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Skiers had to be evacuated from a broken chair lift in Susquehanna County.

A lift at Elk Mountain Ski Resort near Uniondale broke around noon on Sunday leading to long lines.

Last week, more than 100 people had to be rescued with ropes from a different broken lift on the mountain.

So far, there's no word on how many people had to be rescued on Sunday or what caused the lift to break.