Sheriff's deputy charged after super glue prank

MONTROSE, Pa. — A former sheriff's deputy in Susquehanna County faces charges for what state police call a prank gone wrong.
Officers say Katherine Stanziale of New Milford put super glue on a co-worker's water bottle last month at the sheriff's office in Montrose.
According to police the victim took a drink burned her lips and became attached to the bottle.
Stanziale is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
The Susquehanna County sheriff confirmed that Stanziale was fired from her job with the department on April 12.