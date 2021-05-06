Sheriff's deputy charged after super glue prank

Officers say Katherine Stanziale put super glue on a co-worker's water bottle at the sheriff's office in Montrose.

MONTROSE, Pa. — A former sheriff's deputy in Susquehanna County faces charges for what state police call a prank gone wrong.

Officers say Katherine Stanziale of New Milford put super glue on a co-worker's water bottle last month at the sheriff's office in Montrose.

According to police the victim took a drink burned her lips and became attached to the bottle.

Stanziale is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.