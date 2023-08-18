Severe weather spawns flooding in Susquehanna County

Residents in parts of our northern tier are dealing with high water after rain overnight.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some parts of our viewing area have flooding issues after heavy rains overnight.

That includes here in the Hallstead area of Susquehanna County.

Viewers shared photos with us of a mobile home park where some of the homes were surrounded by water.

Nearly three inches of rain fell here in a short amount of time.

Parts of Wyoming County were also hit by heavy rain.

Station 2 crews are just clearing a water rescue incident at Slumber Valley Campgrounds. No injuries were reported. Take caution on your morning travels many roads are under water and trees down. Posted by Meshoppen Fire Company on Friday, August 18, 2023

