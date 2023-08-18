Severe weather spawns flooding in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some parts of our viewing area have flooding issues after heavy rains overnight.
That includes here in the Hallstead area of Susquehanna County.
Viewers shared photos with us of a mobile home park where some of the homes were surrounded by water.
Nearly three inches of rain fell here in a short amount of time.
Parts of Wyoming County were also hit by heavy rain.
Check river and stream levels near you HERE.
Get the full Stormtracker 16 forecast HERE.
Check out severe weather tips on WNEP’s YouTube channel.