Senior trip for Mountain View class canceled

Some high school seniors from Susquehanna County are losing out on more than just classes.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — No school means kids don't have classes for two weeks. Some high school students might feel like this is a blessing to coast through the remainder of the school year but not seniors at Mountain View in Susquehanna County.

"We have had to look at all of our events from now till May to see if we'll be allowed to host them. Even with a school our size, we can't have that many kids and still have this threat going on," said senior class president Matthew Dougherty.

Dougherty and his fellow classmates have spent the last four years fundraising for their senior trip to Disney World but that won't be happening. Disney closed its parks last week. The seniors were scheduled to leave for the trip this past Tuesday.

"We obviously understand why the trip had to be cancelled. It was just kind of crushing to see. Four years we've been planning our senior trip. That's like the last hoorah for us as a group," said senior Caden Scott.

Fundraising for the trip begins freshman year to raise money for the trip. This year each student had to raise about $1,500. School officials tell us Disney has refunded the money that was put towards their stay and they are still working with the airline and travel agent to work out the rest.

This is uncharted territory for any school district, not just Mountain View, but the seniors are trying to be optimistic and look forward to what they could possible do instead.

"Say we'll do it on our own, after senior year and just get together and go somewhere as a class or maybe not. It just depends on what everyone wants to do," said Dougherty.

"We won't have the memories of our senior trip, but we'll be the ones to say this was going on when we were seniors. This is worldly stuff. It's not just about Mountain View, it's the whole world at this point," Scott said.