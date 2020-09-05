Seeing red over remaining in the red

More counties are approved to begin the reopening process, some still stuck in red are angry.

LENOX, Pa. — Today the Governor announced 13 more counties that will move into the "yellow phase" by next Friday, May 15th.

That doesn't include any counties in our viewing area, causing some disappointment for folks in the Northern part.

At Bingham's Restaurant in Lenox, employees were hard at work filing take-out orders on a Friday night.

Bingham's voluntarily closed on March 22nd but now it's open daily for takeout business in time for families to get Mother's Day sweets.

While Susquehanna County has fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases, Governor Wolf is keeping it in the Red Phase.

Bingham's Owner Dave Scarpetta says he'd like to get back to in-house dining but says the restrictions won't last forever.

“We are probably five or six weeks away from in-house dining, the way I understand it at a minimum,” said Scarpetta. “I mean we're going to conform to whatever Govenor Wolf says.”

It was a dreary rainy day in New Milford.

Karen Miller ventured out from her home for a quick run to a convenience store, something she doesn't take lightly.

“We're retirement age and we want to be really careful, so we are okay with being in the red,” said Miller. “I know that there are a lot of people who aren't and it is hurting people.”

In Waymart, Hayes' Market is the only grocery store for miles.

Owner Richard Hayes thought Wayne County would be allowed to reopen.

It's had just over 100 cases so far, but Hayes promises the community can continue to rely on his store.

“We're going to continue to be here and serve the people and regardless if it's another two weeks, another month, another two months,” said Hayes.

In Wyoming County, some people are so frustrated about being in the red phase that just this week they protested outside the county courthouse in Tunkhannock.

“We don't have many like Scranton and all of them do, you know?” said Dave Merritt from Nicholson. “They should let us out, same as Tunkhannock, they wanted to get open too.”

Even though Wyoming County has only registered 28 cases of Coronavirus so far, Tristan Blomquist from Factoryville says the cost of reopening too soon is too high.

He lost a relative to the virus.

“I think as soon as they allow more freedom, there's going to be more cases, there's going to be more deaths,” said Blomquist.

Once again 13 counties are expected to move into the yellow phase next Friday.

They're all in Southwestern PA and not in our area.

Governor Wolf has not given any indication when the remaining counties in our area can move into the yellow phase.