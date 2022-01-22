Search continues for missing dog in Susquehanna County

Billy has been lost since the crash on I-80 north near the New Milford Exit on December 27.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A dog is still missing after a pile-up crash last month in Susquehanna County.

The pile-up happened December 27, on Interstate 81 north near the New Milford Exit; slick roads were the cause.

During that crash, one family from New Jersey lost their dog, Billy.

The family has continued searching for Billy in the area many times after the crash; he was sighted on a trail camera on January 5.

If you do spot Billy, you are asked to not approach him but to call his owners immediately at 716-604-6049.