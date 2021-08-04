Scavenger hunt around Montrose

Trehab Workforce Susquehanna hosted the scavenger hunt to get students inside local businesses talking to owners.

MONTROSE, Pa. — If you were in Montrose Wednesday afternoon, you may have seen students running all around town. They were competing in a scavenger hunt aimed at getting young adults inside local businesses in Montrose, talking to owners, and maybe even leading to career opportunities.

"Our hint was 'Opened in 2021, they offer drinks and sweet treats, fun fact the owner started with zero experience in the field.' Is that you?" Elk Lake student Dylan Way asked the owner of My Cuppa Coffee.

The students got that clue right. The scavenger hunt is hosted by Trehab Workforce, an organization that helps young adults find employment.

Lexus Hemenway is a college student interning at Trehab this summer, so she got to create the clues.

"I've lived here my whole life, but I didn't know about these businesses or even where they were or things about them. Even like the fun facts. There's one where a building is haunted, and I had no idea, so it was really cool," she explained.

16 local businesses signed up to play along, all within walking distance so both teams had eight clues.

"I think they're really welcoming the idea because it's been a real struggle for businesses in general, but especially small businesses right now, so this is getting these young adults into their doors, learning about what they do, how they do it. Getting to see and network so a lot of them have been really open to it and excited," said job developer Jenna Downs, Trehab Workforce Susquehanna.

"To collect and preserve historical records and artifacts of the county. Established in 1890, became part of the Library Association and established its current location in 1907," Lackawanna College student Chelsea Bush read to Newswatch 16.

This clue brought the group to the Susquehanna County Historical Society, a place a few of the students never even knew existed.

"Most of them don't really know all of the exciting things that have happened in Susquehanna County, so this is terrific for them to get the opportunity to come to a new place they might not normally come to," explained research assistant Bonnie Yuscavage, Susquehanna County Historical Society