Saluting the pharmacy workers

Folks come out to thank the workers at a pharmacy in Susquehanna County.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a gathering of a different kind Monday afternoon in Susquehanna County.

Residents turned out show their appreciation to the workers at a pharmacy near Elk Mountain Ski Resort.

Wagner's Clifford Pharmacy is continuing to serve the community there.

And this afternoon, those folks turned out to cheer Wagner's staff, as the workers left for the day.

The appreciative residents say by staying open, Wagner's is saving folks there from having to make a long drive to the nearest chain pharmacy.

Deb McNamara of Union Dale said, "We see people in hospitals and they are nurses and doctors and all of our healthcare workers are so essential to us getting through this crisis. But there's people that go unnoticed like these small pharmacies and other businesses that are on the front line also. And they need our support."

Newswatch 16 profiled the workers there at Wagner's in a story last week.