Rural county officials eager to begin reopening process

Newswatch 16 spoke with county officials from three counties that have smaller populations to see if they'd be ready to reopen next month.

Governor Wolf said on Monday that the process of reopening Pennsylvania will be done on a county-by-county basis and will likely start May 8 in rural parts of the state.

"Thank God we are a rural county, you know, we're grateful for that," said Susquehanna County Commissioner Elizabeth Arnold.

But Susquehanna County has had 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. The county commissioners say it's hard to shoot for a specific date, like May 8, to begin the reopening process.

"So much changes from now until then," said Susquehanna County Commissioner Judy Herschel. "We could go in a direction where our numbers start to go down and we're back down to zero active cases, we could go back up, so this is tough on elected officials because the scenario changes so much every day."

While the county commissioners are excited for things to get back to normal, they say that "new normal" will still include measures to keep people safe and healthy.

"We are Susquehanna County strong and we are ready to open for business. We just have to be smart about it and be careful about it," Commissioner Arnold said.

In Sullivan County, one of the least populated counties in the entire state, there has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus.

Commissioner Brian Hoffman says the county would be prepared to reopen by May 8.

"The discussions have already been happening and I certainly feel as if, by that timeframe, if we're given a green light to do something, I feel like we'd be poised and we'd be ready to do act appropriately," said Commissioner Hoffman.

In Bradford County, which currently has 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Commissioner Doug McLinko says his county has been ready to open and that tolerance for the prolonged stay-at-home order is dwindling.

"I think in the beginning we rallied around our president and the administration whether we liked it or not, but enough is enough. And it's getting to the point now where people are saying, we do have civil liberties, we do have a Constitution," said Commissioner McLinko.