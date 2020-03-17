Round table discussion about the coronavirus in Susquehanna County

Congressman Fred Keller met with officials at Endless Mountain Health System near Montrose.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Hospital officials with Endless Mountain Health Systems met with Congressman Fred Keller this afternoon for a small round table discussion about Coronavirus and hear what the government is doing to help.

”Everyone should see we’re working together on this. We’ve got very competent people around the table here at this organization and many others that really care about their community and have the expertise and the tools to get the job done so we should not be panicked," said Congressman Keller.

Despite their size, Endless Mountain Health is confident that they are prepared to handle the possibility of a presumptive case of coronavirus.

”I think we’re more able and more prepared because we are a smaller organization. We’re very nimble. We don’t have to go through several levels of bureaucracy in our organization and we can pull a team together and act on something," said Endless Mountains Health System CEO, Loren Stone.

Endless Mountains Health System is smaller than some of the other healthcare systems in our area, making this round table important to hear all aspects to combat the coronavirus, including workforce needs.

"Some of those bills that are coming out will provide some resources to some of our staff. One thing we would like to ask the community is to support our healthcare workers because we realize that there will be challenges to come," said Endless Mountains Health System Director of Human Resources and Public Relations, Paula Anderson.

"There’s 20 hospitals in now in our coalition. We already have mutual aid agreements to help each other with staffing, supplies, so that sharing mechanism has been out there for a while," said Blaine Dibble, the Director of Ancillary Services.

Hospital officials also remind people to practice good hygiene and social distancing, but there was one more point they wanted to drive home.