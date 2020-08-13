Roadwork project in Susquehanna County finishes a week ahead of schedule

The project repaired a bridge along Route 106 in Clifford Township.

LENOX, Pa. — A PennDOT sign warns drivers Route 106 in Clifford Township near Lenox will be closed for three weeks but that project actually finished one week early.

The Clifford Township Volunteer Fire Company is nearby. For crews there, the roadwork meant some length detours to respond to calls.

"We did use some of the township roads to get by to shorten the time but it was still a delayed response time," Fire company president Alan Fortuner said.

Two detours were set up. One for cars and another for trucks.

Tractor-trailers had a 20-mile detour taking them onto Interstate 81 before looping around to Route 106 on the other side.

The detour for cars was eight miles. It was an inconvenience for people who live in Clifford Township like Lee Mynyk.

"I'm thrilled about it because I don't have to do that detour any more and it's like eight miles around where it's like, to go to church it's like two miles," Mynyk said.

The owner of Main Street Country Store was also worried about how this detour would affect business.

"I had some phone calls people had to actually call me to make sure I was open because they thought I was closed so, it was very worrisome," Main Street Country Store owner Sandi Mowry said. "Today, actually, people came in my store and said they were on their way here yesterday and the road was closed. They couldn't get here."