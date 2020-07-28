Road closed for repairs in Susquehanna County

A section of Route 106 in Clifford Township will force drivers on an 8-mile detour.

LENOX, Pa. — People who travel along Route 106 in Clifford Township will have to take another route for the next three weeks.

PennDOT crews are working to make repairs to a small bridge, a project that was postponed from last year.

"I wish they had waited a little while so that we could've gotten back on our feet after the pandemic. It's not even over. I think it could've waited for a while longer," said Sandi Mowry, Main Street Country Store owner.

There are two detours in place: one for cars and another for trucks.

The car detour is eight miles around the construction project.

Trucks that travel this route will have a long detour of 20 miles that takes them back out to Interstate 81 before they loop back around to Route 106 on the other side.

"With GPS anymore is really a good thing because mostly everybody has that so that'll help them go around the part that is closed," said Kathleen Wright of Fleetville.

"It is a long detour out of the way. I'm more afraid that when this is all over with, people are going to get in the habit going a different direction and not come back through Clifford again," said Rob Kochmer, Kochmer Graphics owner.

The road closure does affect the businesses that have already been struggling during the pandemic with getting customers to even pass by and come through their doors.

"I shop here twice a month and they said the road was closed, I was like oh my goodness! How am I going to get to Sandi's?" continued Wright.

Store owners in Clifford said businesses had been leaving the area even before the pandemic hit.

Mowry said she's afraid she will have to close her store despite the few customers who rely on her to be open.