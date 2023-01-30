Raising money for suicide awareness in Susquehanna County

A suicide awareness fundraiser was held at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in memory of avid skier Colin O'Rourke.

UNION DALE, Pa. — People hit the slopes in memory of an avid skier in Susquehanna County.

Colin O'Rourke died by suicide back in 2012.

Since then, friends and family have teamed up for an annual suicide awareness fundraiser at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in his memory.

For $25, skiers and snowboarders could spend the day on the mountain, with the proceeds going towards suicide prevention and education.

There were also basket raffles to help raise money for the cause near and dear to Colin's loved ones.

"It is hugely important for us because we want to honor Colin's memory and make sure everyone who is affected by any sort of suicide gets the help they need. If we can raise awareness for one family, then we are doing the best we can," said organizer Amanda Beresovoy.

Tickets for Ski for Colin sold out Sunday in Susquehanna County.