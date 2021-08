Kids ages six to 15 showed off their skills in punting, passing, kicking, and in a forty-yard dash contest.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — Some friendly competition on the field in Susquehanna County.

A Punt Pass and Kick Competition was held at Susquehanna Community High School.

Children were able to compete for free and awards were given out to the top three athletes in each age group.