Flames broke out along Franklin Street in Great Bend just after 5 p.m. Saturday night.

GREAT BEND, Pa. — A home caught fire in Susquehanna County after a propane tank exploded.

The house along Franklin Street in Great Bend went up in flames just after 5 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say the fire started when a propane tank that was being used as a heat source exploded causing the blaze.

One person made it out with minor burns, they are expected to be okay.

A dog was also rescued from the fire in Susquehanna county.