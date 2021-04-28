Prison sentence for deadly shooting over sex

Lucy Pizarro admitted to gunning down Terrence Whitmire after a dispute over sex, ending a "troubled marriage."

MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced Wednesday in Susquehanna County for killing her husband in a dispute over sex.

Lucy Pizarro of Oakland Township received 15 to 35 years in prison.

In March, she pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the shooting death of Terrence Whitmire last summer at their home near Susquehanna Depot.

Initially, Pizarro told authorities she thought somebody broke into the home and shot Whitmire. Troopers said she eventually admitted shooting him.