Successful Holiday Weekend on the Slopes

It was nearly perfect weather for one of the most crucial weekends for business at ski resorts.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Because the season is so short, there are a few days that are crucial for business for ski resorts in the area, Presidents Day being one of them. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are a good combination any day on the slopes, but it was an even more welcomed sight at Elk Mountain on Monday.

"The snow is really powdery. It just snowed a bit, and it's pretty easy to maneuver," said Henry Schalich, Malvern.

"We've been skiing for a while and it's pretty warm out," said Alex Valerio, Honesdale.

"It's really sunny and nice. It's nice that it's not raining. No fog which is nice."

"A very sunny day, it's a suitable day for skiing and that's why there's a lot of people at Elk," said Andres Dominguez, New York.

26 trails were open for the holiday weekend at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Union Dale. That is all but one, which is good news for all of the folks who showed up to ski and snowboard.

"It was nice that they were able to get the whole mountain open for this weekend and it spread the crowd out and it minimized the lift lines which was really really good," said Steve Griffiths, Union Dale. He has skied 50 days so far this season, which is not a record, but is not bad, either.

The nearly perfect weather for Presidents Day comes after a nearly perfect Martin Luther King Day, too.

"Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day are very important to the ski season and can make or break us," said Elk Mountain Director of Marketing and Group Sales, Bob DeLuca.

Successful days on the slopes started at the beginning of the season. Elk Mountain had one of its earliest opening days ever back in December.

"It's awesome. They need the revenue to keep the mountain going as well as they do, and they do a fabulous job," Griffiths said.

It has not been all good news for the ski resort in Susquehanna County, though. After the early start to the season, and in between the two big holiday weekends, the weather has not exactly been cooperative.

"They need the weekends to make the year, when it rains on Saturday it's a bummer. You can't fight Mother Nature," said Griffiths, recalling several rainy Saturdays over the last few months.