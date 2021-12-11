Power outage frustrations in Susquehanna County

Power outages day in and day out for the last week have people frustrated with no reason why it's happening.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — People who live in and around the borough of Susquehanna say their power has been going out every day, sometimes more than once a day, for a week or more.

Penelec customers in Susquehanna and neighboring communities say their power has been going off and on despite the nice weather for most of the week.

"That was the craziest thing! It was nice weather up until today, maybe, but I don't know why the power keeps going out. I don't know," Timothy Mangin said. "A lot of people rely on electricity for their heat. Sometimes they can't afford propane, and it's horrible. If the power does go out, they can't have heat, and what else are they going to do?"

"A week today, almost two or three times a day sometimes. It's annoying," Teresa Ballard said.

Some of the customers affected by the power outages also happen to be businesses, and they say they hate having to turn away customers when there's an outage.

"It's just sad. This is the time that we're trying to get people in here. I'm a new business, and the fact that my lights are off and I can't do anything about it," said Melissa Dubas, Erie & Main Coffee House.

And it's not just the inconvenience of having to reset the clock. People we spoke with worry about their appliances.

'As the power goes out, I run to that. It blinks on and off before it's going to shut off. Last night, we were here at 8 o'clock, and the whole town, blackout," Dubas said.

"The one day, half of it went out, and the other half didn't. If you don't have your TV on a surge protector, it's going to blow your TV. People can't afford to keep going out and buying that," Ballard said.